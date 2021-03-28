PARKER, Shirley Ann
85 of Clark County, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2021. She was
born in Springfield, Ohio, on
November 8, 1935. Shirley was a member of Newson Missionary Church. She was a proud
mother of six children, and they kept her busy. Shirley was
preceded in death by her
husband Delmar Lee Parker. Survivors include her children Terry (LouAnn) Parker, Mark (Jerimie Mueller) Parker, Vicki (Pete) Schwierking, Connie Sue (Jim) Fannin, Cindy (Pat) Sigler and Amy (Steve) Russell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. The family wishes to thank Forest Glen for their love and kindness towards their mother. Private services will be held at the convenience of family. Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of
sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral