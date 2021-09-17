PARKER, Ronald "Ron"



Ronald "Ron" Parker, 82, of Franklin Township, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born March 24, 1939, in Middletown, Ohio, where he was raised by his two loving aunts, Eleanora and Goldie Parker. Ron retired as Captain of the City of Middletown Fire Department, after 31 years of service. During his



career as a firefighter, he formed long lasting friendships with his fellow firefighter "family" that lasted long after his retirement. He had many interests, including street rods, car shows, model trains,



fishing, and woodworking. Ron will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Lois; his daughters, Tammara Eury and Micki (Dave) White; grandchildren, Hollie (Matt) VanDemark, Allie Eury and Dawson White; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Harper VanDemark. A graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum (Section 21) in Middletown on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:00 am for family and friends. Dr. Dan Flory will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Please sign the guestbook at



