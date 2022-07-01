PARKER, Robert M.



Age 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Cornelius J. and Carolina M. (Campbell) Parker. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen L. (Teets) Campbell; daughters, Linda (Rick) Jones and Sharon (Mike) Maine; grandchildren, Christopher (Staci) Maine, Robbie Maine and Julie Duncan; great-grandchildren, Kylie Maine, Logan Duncan, Addison Duncan and Matthew Duncan; sister, Ellen Parker; sister-in-law, Donna Phlegar; godson, Wesley Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Emil, Joe and William Parker. Robert proudly served in the United States Army as a Tank Commander in the Korean War. He was a retired woodworker who could build and repair anything. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanicsburg. Pastor Dwight McCormick will be officiating in addition to a military service given in his honor. Pallbearers will include Rick Jones, Mike Maine, Christopher Maine, Robbie Maine, Logan Duncan, Wesley Moore and Matthew Duncan. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



