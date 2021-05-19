PARKER, Loretta



Age 66 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, May 17, 2021. Loretta was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on June 3, 1954, to George Smallwood and Ruth Smallwood. She leaves behind her special dog "Gracie", who loved and



adored her.



Loretta is survived by her children, Melissa (Jabe) Smith and Brian Parker; two grandchidlren, Richard and Elizabeth Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Ameila Hilsercop. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, George Smallwood and Ruth Smallwood; her spouse, Floyd Parker; and her siblings, Albert Smallwood, Elmo Smallwood, Enoch Smallwood, Leo Smallwood, George Smallwood Jr., and Mary Terry.



Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Brown Dawson Flick in charge of arrangements for the family. She will truly be missed. www.browndawsonflick.com.

