Parker, Leslie

Parker III, Leslie O. "Les"



Age 84, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2024. Born in Berwyn, Illinois and graduating in the Class of 1958 from Hinsdale High School, Hinsdale, Illinois, Les was a lifelong, anguish-suffering Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He was predeceased by his parents Leslie O. Parker, Jr., and Frances Parker, and survived by his sister, Shirley (Dick) Newman. Les graduated with a B.A. from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio in 1963 and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. It was at Miami University that he met his east Dayton heart throb Mary Anne Hawker. Lured to Dayton, they were married in 1965, and Les began his professional career at Winters National Bank. While Les worked in the Trust Division, he met many of his lifelong friends who worked throughout the bank, sharing his passion for golf with them. Even though he was a single-digit handicap golfer, he had some weaknesses. Back in the day, playing with this "friends" at Community Golf Course, he drove the green on Hole #1 but proceeded to four-putt for a score of five. What friends let someone four-putt? They never let him live it down. Everyone liked Les. He was sensitive to the feelings of others, loyal, and had a good sense of humor. After a few years, Les and Mary Anne adopted two children, David (Stacy) M. Parker and Kathryn (David) E. Ball. They raised the kids in Washington Township and spent many evenings and weekends in natatoriums enjoying David's swimming career. Katy on the other hand was a soccer player. Not only were they great parents, save for the time they forgot to pick Katy up from practice and she had to take the 3-mile walk home, but also great grandparents enjoying three granddaughters, Elizabeth Hipsher, Kathryn Hipsher and Alexandria Parker and now seven great grandchildren, Ryder Hipsher, Hunter King, Elijah Hipsher, Raelynn King, Teigan Hipsher, Grayson Kyle, and Dash Hipsher. Rising through the ranks of the Investment Department in the Trust Division, Les was promoted to Chief Investment Officer, and was charged with taking advantage of evolving technologies to modernize investment management practices. Being in his early 40's he set about hiring professionals from the younger generation. After a few years of working with "the kids," together pushing for change from the reluctant old guard, he and his kids left the bank in 1982 to form an independent investment management firm, Parker Carlson & Johnson. Les, fondly referred to by his partners as "The Old Geiser," worked together for 25 years. He retired in 2005 and enjoyed many years playing golf with his Dayton Country Club friends, spending winters in Florida, playing bridge, and keeping up with his growing family. Based on his wishes, there will be a private celebration for family and life-long friends later in May. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com