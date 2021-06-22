PARKER, Elizabeth Marie "Lizzy"



Elizabeth Marie Parker "Lizzy" tragically lost her life in a car accident on June 8th, 2021, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. She was born August 31, 2001, in Kettering, OH. She enjoyed singing with her beautiful voice, loved being outdoors hiking, fishing and working on cars, loved the beach and especially the mountains. She was a 2020 graduate of Centerville High School.



Lizzy is survived by her mother Amy Marie (Michael) Drake, father Ryan (Megan) Parker, oldest brother Austin (Bre



Whetstone) Parker, sister Ryleigh Parker and brothers Dallas and Maksim Drake, grandparents Bill and Connie Koester of Riverside, OH, Jim and Sharlene Parker of Kettering, OH, as well as a large extended family, stepfamily, and many friends.



Lizzy was full of life and love. Lizzy is deeply loved and will be tremendously missed.



A remembrance visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 from 5-8pm.

