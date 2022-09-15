PARKER, Dorothy Miller



Age 102, of Brookville, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brookhaven Retirement Center. Born January 2, 1920, in Bradford, OH, daughter of Byron C. and Cora (Hazlett) Miller. Dorothy graduated from West Milton High School in 1936 and graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1940, retiring from Good Samaritan Hospital after 27 years. She was a member of Community UM Church in Brookville, OH, and the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Assoc. On December 22, 1945, Dorothy married Roy O. Parker who preceded her in death in 2012. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law Jill Bowers (Douglas) of Brookville, OH, Joyce Waters (Dr. Steven) of Richmond, IN, Carol Hastings (Bruce) of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Sarah Keefe (Kevin), Mark Bowers (Abby), Rachel Leis (Nathan), Jarrett Waters (Kenzi), Jeffrey Waters (Olivia), Jonathan Skidmore, Chris Hastings (Rebekah), Leigh Hall (Tyler); 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband Roy of 66 years, Dorothy was preceded in death by her stepmother Meda Garber Miller; sisters, Evelyn Strausbaugh and Faith Smyers. Grateful thanks to Brookhaven Retirement Center, Assisted Living Staff and Hospice of Dayton, especially Tonya and Lisa. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Community UM Church, 114 Hay Avenue, Brookville, OH 45309 from 1p.m. to 3p.m. with a Celebration Of Life Service to follow at 3p.m. with Pastor Christina Miller officiating. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Brookville Community UM Church.

