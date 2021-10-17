PARKER, Carolyn M.



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



October 9, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

