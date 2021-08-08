PARHAM, Camilla
Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,
Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;
virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
