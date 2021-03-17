PARAGIN,



Jacqueline Jane



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bradford Place. She was born on August 2, 1926, in Latonia, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Elsie (Nant) Huber. She and her family then moved to Silver Grove.



"Jackie" was raised in a



musical family. She mastered playing the piano and organ, entertaining family and friends at various events and was an avid member of the Cincinnati Organ Club. She played



saxophone in a band with her sisters, Lorene and Georgiana, in the 1940's at Cincinnati area clubs and music venues including the Brown Derby Café on 5th Street. The Brown Derby was where she met James H. Paragin before he departed for the Normandy invasion. They stayed in touch throughout his service. Following the war, she married "Harold" on August 28, 1948, and moved to Hamilton, Ohio. She enjoyed boating with the family and traveling the country in the family's RV, especially with her grandchildren. Jackie also loved sewing, crocheting, knitting and would often share the results of her craft with family and friends. She is survived by her son, James W. Paragin and two grandchildren, Casey R. Paragin and



Lindsay Ann Paragin. Private graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com