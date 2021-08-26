springfield-news-sun logo
PAPADOPOULOS, Konstantine

PAPADOPOULOS, Konstantine

Age 35, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was the Director of The Ohio State University Health Plan and a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Konstantine was a great man of faith, full of kindness and generosity. His smile was infectious and he was loved by all. He is survived by his parents, Anthony and Nectaria; fiancée, Emily Condit; sister and brother-in-law, Caterina and Zach Miller; brother, Fotis Papadopoulos; niece and Goddaughter, Sophie Miller; uncle and aunt, Emanuel and Laurel Papadopoulos; aunt and uncle, Rena and Kostas Pavlis; cousins, Emanuel Jr., Irene and

Christopher Papadopoulos, Pavlo and Fotini Pavlis; maternal grandfather, Fotis Davris; numerous relatives in Greece; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in

Konstantine's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker and Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

