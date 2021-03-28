PANAGOULEAS, Sandra



Age 74, of Troy, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Sandy was born January 12, 1947, in Huntington, IN. Daughter of Joseph (bonus mother, Edwina) and Norma Jean.



She is survived by her son, Bill (Evelyn) Panagouleas of Sugar Grove, IL; two daughters, Nikki Panagouleas and Christina (Kyle) Panagouleas Stephens, both of Troy; 3 grandsons, Andy Jr. & Michael Panagouleas and Evan Stephens; as well as granddaughter, Alex Stephens (her namesake); two sisters, Janet (Scott) Harrison and Marilyn (Tony) Bolinger; special cousin, Coy Hagan; several other cousins, nieces & nephews; close family friends, Teresa & Neil Parks, Tina & Joe Good (and children); special friends & neighbors the Tom Skiles family.



Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Andy; daughter, Maria; and her parents.



She was a life-long member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and was employed with Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. She was a loving mother and terrific Yiayia (Grandmother). She had a sense of humor like no other. Never found with a hair out of place, make-up just so and the perfect color of nail polish and lipstick. A true lover of "trashy" jewelry. One of her last requests was for everyone to wear "trashy" jewelry to her funeral.



Due to COVID, the family will have a private service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating (and we will all be wearing our "trashy" jewelry). Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

