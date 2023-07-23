Palmer, James R. "Dickie"



Palmer, James R. "Dickie", 68 of Springfield died July 17, 2023, in the Ohio Health Riverside Hospital, Columbus. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 13, 1954, the son of James L. and Mary E. Palmer. Dickie retired as a machinist in the manufacturing industry. He was preceded in death by his father. Dickie enjoyed spending time with family, doing different projects around the house and building/repairing computers. Survivors include his mother, Mary Palmer; brother John (Carla) Palmer; sisters Janet (David) Martin, Laura (David) Lilly, and Joan (Geno) Keeton; many nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy Rudy. Services to honor Dickie will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County SPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com