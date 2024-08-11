Palmer, Elizabeth P.



PALMER, Elizabeth P., age 75 of Springfield Ohio sadly left our world on August 8th 2024 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 14, 1948 in Dayton Tennessee; the daughter of Nellie (Mitchem) and Richard Lewis. Elizabeth was a devoted mother and grandmother; known for her kind and spunky demeanor. She was an avid bingo player who enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a friend to many leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength. She will be greatly missed. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband William G. Palmer and her brother Richard Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya A. Pahl; son, Michael W. Pahl; Four grandchildren; Isaiah M. Taylor, Alayna E. Wilson, Sierra Waugh and NaShayla Crockran; Sisters; Deborah (Robert) Taylor, Linda Cline, Lucille (Joseph) Lauchard and brother Charles (Marlene) Lewis. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



