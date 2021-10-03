springfield-news-sun logo
PALMER, Danny R.

Age 83, of West Milton, passed away September 25, 2021. He was born July 10, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late James and Marguerite Palmer. In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Palmer; son, Tony

Palmer; sister, Jane Stabner; and brother, Jim Palmer. Danny is survived by his children: Diana Foulk, Todd Palmer, Randall (Patti) Lakes, Steven Lakes, Anthony (Beth) Lakes and

Jeannine (Brook) Snyder; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces: Linda, Anita and Rita and nephews: Danny and Steve. Danny attended Community Bible Church in Tipp City, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Community Bible Church, 1427 West Main Street, Tipp City. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Danny or leave a special message for his family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


