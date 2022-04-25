PALMER, Anthony E.



Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs, Street Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service, which will be at 12 noon with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

