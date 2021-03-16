PALMATIER, Mary D.



Age 93 of Fairfield, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



September 30, 1927, the daughter of Harvey and Nancy (Dunn) Moberly. Mary was employed as a receptionist at



Pediatrics Associates of Fairfield, retiring in 1992. She was proud to be an alumni of Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage in Xenia, Ohio. Mary was a



loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was affectionately known by her grandchildren and many others as "Big



Mom" for her desire to be the kind of mother, grandmother that every child deserves.



Mary is survived by her husband, Gary L. Palmatier; three children, Cindy (Tim Thackeray) Lunsford, Fred Steele, and Nancy Baker; six grandchildren, Todd Steele, Tracey Gregory, Quiller (Monica) Baker, Crystal (Derek) Bresnen, Lauren (Justin Halsey) Lunsford, and Leslie Lunsford; fifteen great-grandchildren, Lacey (Darrell) Nafe, Alana Steele, Samantha (Guy) Goodpaster, Ellen (Brandon) Windhorst, David Rogers, Naomi and Shea Baker, Aubrey Mrusek, Serenity Jeffers, Hailie Weekley, Rylie and Hudson Halsey, Malachi Wenstrup, and Paisley and Harper Bresnen; four great-great-grandchildren,



Jackson, Nora, and Emilia Nafe, and Elliot Windhorst; two brothers-in-law, Bruce (Sherry) Palmatier and Darrell



Shepherd; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son,



William Steele; two siblings, Robert Moberly and Betty Sibert; sisters-in-law, Deborah Hines and Henrietta Moberly; brother-in-law, Bonnie Sibert; great-granddaughter, Roslyn Bresnen; son-in-law, Quiller Baker; and granddaughter-in-law, Deanne Steele.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Patrick Owens and Rev. Dan Compston officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood



Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice of Cincinnati. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Compassus Hospice staff, including April, Kristy, Nicole, Madison, and Haley; and her aid, Kara; and her niece, Valorie, for all their care and



support.

