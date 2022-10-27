Palechek, Carl

PALECHEK,



On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Dr. Carl Richard Palechek, 86, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 10, 1936, in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of Helen (Baumert) and Ralph Palechek. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1954. He earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from The Ohio State University. GO BUCKS! He was a member of Phi Delta Gamma Fraternity. He met Sue Crawford at OSU, and they married in 1961. Together they had 3 children. He then completed his internship and residency programs in orthopedics at Akron City Hospital. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam during the years of 1967-1969. He cared for thousands of soldiers and local civilians in a medical unit located in DaNang. After his military service, he moved to Hamilton, Ohio in 1969. He opened a practice with Dr. Everett Jung on Park Avenue, where they served patients in Butler County for many years. In 1973 Carl married Sandra Wates-Hansel and blended their families. They later had a sixth child together in 1977 and became a family of eight. Carl and Sandy raised their children and have enjoyed their many grandchildren. Carl and Sandy celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this past August. Carl retired in 1998. He was an avid golfer, reader, and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved caring for his family, his home, his yard, and his cars. He enjoyed time with many friends and family over the years…often on the golf course. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Palechek. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Palechek, his children, Julie Palechek Dupont (Chris), Todd Palechek, Chris Hansel (Kathy), Jodi Palechek Daves, Jody Hansel (Holli), and Jill Palechek Crutcher, (Jason); 12 grandchildren, Cecily DuPont Pedigo (Jonathan), Justin Hansel, Colin DuPont, Dalton Hansel, Dylan Daves, Ryan Daves, Tatum Palechek, Nolan Hansel, Jack Hansel, Libby Palechek, Brooke Daves, and Claire Crutcher. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. The family will host a private memorial service immediately following the visitation. Those who would like to remember Carl in a special way can make donations in his honor to the Hamilton Community Foundation located at 319 N. 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at



