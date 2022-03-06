PAINTER, John

PAINTER, Jr., John R.



John R. Painter, Jr., made his last dignified and loving



gesture on February 24, 2022, signing off on a remarkable and passionate life, in his words, "shorter than expected, but definitely well-lived, with few regrets." When the



doctors at the Cleveland Clinic confronted John and his



brother Thomas with the news that "John only had 3-5 months left to live" the room went silent. The doctor then asked John "What are you going to do?", John always



enjoyed a great meal with a fine bottle of wine, so he replied "We're going out tonight for a big dinner!"



God definitely broke the mold after John was born to John R. Painter, Sr. and Harriet Painter on April 22, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. Being part of a hardworking, middle class, construction family shaped John's formative years and resulted in a life full of dedication, loyalty, and strong work ethic, which he



applied to all of his professional endeavors and personal



pursuits alike.



Early on, John was the most responsible of the three Painter Brothers…always leading the way, getting people out of



trouble, and going the extra mile to help his family that was so dear to his heart. Although John was know for his serious and business-like demeanor, he also had a great passion for humor and practical jokes…usually directed towards his youngest brother Thomas, who he cared about so much.



Arthur, John's oldest brother, served as his life long wingman, and was always there to help John out when he needed him the most.



John, was a graduate of the Kelley School of Business at his beloved Indiana University. Once he completed studies in Bloomington, Indiana, he returned to Dayton, Ohio, to begin an amazing career that took him across our great country and around the world.



As a self proclaimed sports junky, John was a life long Cincinnati Bengals Fan. He held on as long as he could, so not to miss the Bengals play in Super Bowl 56. Even though they lost, he was very optimistic about their future and was



especially excited about Joe Burrow and Ja'marr Chase.



Besides watching sports, John was an avid runner, hiker and cyclist…throughly enjoying many adventures in the Southern California Desert and daily treks on Dayton's Five River



MetroParks trail system.



John was preceded in death by his father John R. Painter, Sr. and is survived by his mother, Harriet Painter; brothers, Arthur Painter and Thomas Painter; sisters-in-law Kelly Painter



(Arthur) and Kelly Haines (Thomas); as well as nieces, Alyssa Painter and Kristina Short.



The Painter Family would like to thank all healthcare professionals that helped John during his final fight with cancer…



especially Hospice of Dayton. With your care and guidance we were able to make John as comfortable as possible. You're all wonderful and caring people…words cannot express our



gratitude.



John's life will be celebrated at a private get-together for family and friends on Saturday, March 12, from 1-3pm. For those interested in attending, please contact the family at



art19598363@gmail.com. The Family requests that any



memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research in John's honor - give.ccf.org - We love you Johnny!

