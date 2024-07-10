Page, Karen Ann



Karen Ann Page, 78, passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 4, 2024. She was born June 24, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Lowell and Donna Jean (Cessna) Rice.



Karen graduated from Southeastern High School in 1964 and went on to attend Miami University, Ohio. She was the Office Manager for Page Engineering, Inc. and owner of Hickorywood Gallery in Marysville, Ohio for over 30 years. In addition to being a successful businesswoman, she devoted herself to her community, focusing on the Marysville Downtown Revitalization efforts in the 1980's-1990's and helping organize many annual events such as the All-Ohio Balloon Festival, Festifair Art & Craft Festival and Care Train. In recognition of those efforts, Karen received the Marysville City Council's Quality of Life Award on October 17, 1998. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with her family.



She is survived by loving family including: children, Brian (Mary Ames) Macy and Susan (James) Herriott; grandchildren, Brianne, Megan, William and Emma; brother, Greg (Connie) Rice; nephews and a niece.



Per her request, there will not be any services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the restoration of The Louis Sullivan Building of Newark, Licking County Foundation, 30 N. Second St, PO Box 4212, Newark, OH 43058-4212.



