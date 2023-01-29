Paessun, Nancy

PAESSUN (Baron), Nancy Ellen



Age 71, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Nancy was born February 1, 1951, to Louis Anthony and Lorna Ellen Baron. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1969 and then received her BS from Wright State University in Medical Technology. Nancy was an active member of Holy Angels Parish where her passion was working with Saint Vincent de Paul. Through 15 busy years, she spent time in performing Vincentian home visits, taking calls from the parish Helpline and assisting with the twice monthly parish pantry. She was elected as Holy Angels Parish, Dayton Conference President from 2013-2019. In 2019, she received the national Saint Vincent de Paul Top Hat award recognizing her many contributions to the group. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Louis Anthony and Lorna Ellen Baron. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Louis Joseph Paessun Jr.; son, Louis Joseph Paessun III; daughter, Theresa (Joseph) Stevener; sisters Anita (Eric) Mondene, Kathy (Jerry) Snyder, Donna (John) Dale and brothers Larry, Bill (Lisa) and Jim Baron as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Holy Angels Saint Vincent De Paul Conference, 1322 Brown St., Dayton, Ohio 45409.

