PADILLA, Wilma Jennings Holloway



77, went home to be with her beloved Lord and savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Wilma was born on July 21, 1945, in Lebanon, Ohio. Her parents were Kenneth and Julia Jennings. She grew up in Springfield, attending First Christian Church and was a 1963 graduate of South High School. Wilma split her adult years between Springfield and Lee County, Florida, before finally returning home for good in late 2001. She loved singing, watching deer, taking walks, gardening, long conversations, baking with her grandchildren, and especially holidays - in which she decorated extensively. Her entire world was her three surviving children, Tammy Maria (William) King, Gary Dean Padilla Jr., and Mindy Nichole (Pat) Hainzer. Growing up, the only thing she wanted was to be a Grandma and now she leaves behind to cherish her memory five grandchildren: Peggy Sue Propst, Olivia Ann King, Julia May Hainzer, Ashley Maria Hainzer, and Patrick Kenneth Hainzer. She was additionally blessed with four beloved great-grandchildren whom she adored: Robert Anthony Preston Jr., Kaia Lynn King, Amara Marie King, and Arya Nichole Castle. She is also survived by numerous siblings - along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, a son: Kenneth Raymond Holloway, several siblings, and various other family members and friends. The family is being serviced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home and will be announcing a Celebration of Life in the coming days. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

