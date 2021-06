PACKNETT, Jr., Robert



66, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021; U.S. Army veteran. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417, Brother Roger



Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Online condolences may be made to the



family at



www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/dayton