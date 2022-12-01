PACIFICO, Audrey F.



Age 95, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Friendship Village. Audrey was born August 7, 1927, in Greenville, Texas, to the late Ezra and Emma (Harbin) Huckabay. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, James Pacifico, in 1974; daughter, June Bradley; and by two brothers, Hoyt and Bill Huckabay. Audrey was a nurse for both Doctors Harker and Moody. She was long-time member of St. Christopher Church. Audrey is survived two sons, Larry Pacifico and Richard Pacifico and his wife, Jane; her former daughters-in-law, Pam Masten (John) and JoAnn Garbotz (Fred); seven grandchildren, Patrick (Merideth), Terry (Paul), Susan (Frank), Loraine (Deane), Richie (Kerri), Jimmie (Lauren), Stacy (Greg); ten great-grandchildren, Ethan, Luke, Sammy, Caleb, Nathan, Gabby, Holly, Nicholas, Molly and Annie; three great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Ben and Sawyer; and by her extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Deacon Chuck Wright officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

