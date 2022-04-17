PACE, Sally Ann



Age 76, of Vandalia, passed away April 12, 2022. She was born May 29, 1945, in Ligonier, IN to the late Roy and Tah-Rea Kemp. In addition to her



parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Pace; daughter, Lois Rice; son, Roy Rice; and grandson,



William McKinley. Sally is survived by her children: Ron (Cheryl) Rice and Debbie Rice



(Eric Neilson); grandchildren:



Melissa, Franklin (Lauren), and Louis Rice, Christopher (Nana) Rice, Aaron Esken (Haley Heintzman), Thomas Esken Jr., Phillip Kirst, Trinity Kirst, Elizabeth Hardin and Kenneth McCloud; great-grandchildren: Christopher Rice Jr., Elianna Rice, Aaron Esken Jr. and Rosi Esken; and dear friends: Phyllis Hale, Cheryl Watson and Marie Sawyers. Sally was a Neighborhood Assistance Officer with her husband Mark for many years. She was a member of the Vandalia Senior Center; loved playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sally's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Stonespring of Vandalia for their loving care for the past 5 years and also to Hospice of Dayton. A private graveside service will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Contributions may be made in Sally's memory to



Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Sally or leave a



special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com