PACE, OGALIE

PACE (Simms), Ogalie Sims



Ogalie Sims (Simms) Pace passed away on January 19, 2022.



Ogalie was born in Lambric, Kentucky, on February 6, 1924, to Godfrey and Joann Simms (later changed to Sims). The Simms had four other children, three sons (Otis, Lindy and Tom) and another daughter (Rosie). All of Ogalie's parents and bothers and sister have preceded Ogalie. Her sole remaining direct relative is her sister-in-law, Lois Sims of Hamilton, Ohio.



The Simms moved throughout the Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio area before finally settling in Hamilton, Ohio.



Ogalie had a varied and diverse career in her early years. She worked for the local telephone company, as an assistant buyer while in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and aided the war effort by assembling land mines.



During WWII she married her high school sweetheart, a then Naval Carrier Fighter pilot. They were married in Long Beach California, while he was on leave from assignment in the South Pacific theater.



After the war they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then to Hamilton, Ohio. It was in Hamilton that she and her husband started and ran a cattle farm for over 11 years. It was also during this period that Ogalie had and raised three children (Steve, Sandra, and Sharon). She stayed constantly busy not only raising her children, working on the cattle farm, but at times helping her two brothers who owned the largest greenhouse business in Hamilton , Ohio.



When Ogalie's husband's work took him to Pennsylvania, she continue her active lifestyle by becoming one of the founders of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Aston, Pa. It was during this time period that Ogalie become enamored with roller skating, to the point of competing in every opportunity she could. Her oldest daughter would also become involved in roller skating and would go on to compete at Nationals numerous times, with her Mom cheering her on. Roller skating would not be the only sport that Ogalie would participate in. She became a very proficient bowler, competing in many different venues.



Ogalie was a loving and caring mother, who worked to insure her three children graduated from High School or college. It was her supportive nature and willingness to help that ingrained in her children the qualities necessary to be successful in life, which all three were.



Upon her husband's retirement, Ogalie and her husband moved to Florida. After living in a few different places in Florida, Ogalie and her husband finally settled in The Villages, Florida. It was here that they celebrated their 76 Wedding Anniversary, with her husband unfortunately passing away within a month of that celebration at the age of 97. Ogalie passed away within 18 days of her 98 birthday, she suffered a stroke.



Ogalie will be sorely missed and grieved by her children and all that knew her.



Ogalie was a tremendous individual and her passing will leave a vast emptiness in our lives forever.



The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate her life and all the blessings she brough to so many lives.

