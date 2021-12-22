OWENS, Carl W.



Versailles resident Carl W. Owens, 81, died on December 20, 2021, at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation



Facility in Covington, OH. He was born April 14, 1940, in Oil City, PA, to the late Tom and Ruth (Wirta) Owens.



He was also preceded in death by two daughters Lisa Owens and Angela Owens (infant who died at birth) and three siblings—Judy Owens, Tommy Owens and Mara Lou Owens.



Carl is survived by his love of over 20 years, Betty Shappie, also of Versailles.



He is also survived by daughters Lacy Owens, Leigh Chappie, Lynn Owens (Andrea Bratcher) and grandchildren Megan Helmick, Max and Jack Jack Chappie, Anthony Owens and Alyssa Bratcher.



Other survivors include stepchildren Brenda (Dan) Sloan, Daniel (Litia) Shappie, Brandy Shappie. Step grandchildren Danielle Sloan, Eli and Molly White-Shappie, and Samara and Sienna Shappie.



Carl attended St. Joseph Grade School and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City, PA. He later moved to Ohio and



attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton. He started his career teaching Biology and Chemistry at Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton and then went into real estate for over 35 years. In the 1970's, Carl, along with three others, started Mark IV Realty, which employed over 100 agents in the Dayton area. In his later years, Carl worked with the Maverson Company in Cincinnati, Ohio—a commercial real estate company where Carl's focus was apartment complexes, shopping centers, golf courses and commercial retail estate.



Carl loved family, friends, gardening, fishing, baseball, football, golden retrievers (especially his current dog Jake) and the Catholic religion. Carl's life motto was to take one day at a time, and, to above all, trust God and follow His word. Carl didn't know a stranger and his wit, charm and hearty laughter will be missed.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, December 24, 2021, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 West Third Street, Greenville, Ohio, with Father Matt Feist as



celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. John the Baptist



Catholic Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Greenville, Ohio. Prayers will be offered on Thursday at 3:30 PM in the funeral home.

