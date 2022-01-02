Hamburger icon
OWEN, Wilma

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OWEN, Wilma Fay

Wilma Fay Owen, age 93, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday,

December 27, 2021, at her

residence. Wilma was born in New Boston, OH, on August 13, 1928, to the late John Cecil and Bessie K. (Kiser) Lintz.

Wilma was a kind heart

mother who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene E. Owen, in 2009; her son, John R. Owen, and her daughter, Gale J. Moore.

Wilma is survived by her son, Mark E. (Tashia) Owen; her daughter, Lynn F. (McKinley IV) Hymer; her six grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services are 12 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Doug Kraus officiating.

Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be

Monday, from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home.




Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

