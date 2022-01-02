OWEN, Wilma Fay



Wilma Fay Owen, age 93, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday,



December 27, 2021, at her



residence. Wilma was born in New Boston, OH, on August 13, 1928, to the late John Cecil and Bessie K. (Kiser) Lintz.



Wilma was a kind heart



mother who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene E. Owen, in 2009; her son, John R. Owen, and her daughter, Gale J. Moore.



Wilma is survived by her son, Mark E. (Tashia) Owen; her daughter, Lynn F. (McKinley IV) Hymer; her six grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services are 12 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Doug Kraus officiating.



Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be



Monday, from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home.



