OWEN, Melody



58 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in her home. She was born February 10, 1963, in Middletown, Ohio, to Donald W. and Fern (Pence) Drury. She was a graduate of Madison High School. She was a member of the Eagles #528 and The Moose Lodge #501. She formerly attended Tytus Ave First Church of God and The Church at Mayfield. She was also a member of the Middletown Civic Chorus performing in the musical "Messiah". She was a bookkeeper at Kemp Electric for a number of years. Most recently, she was employed at First Financial Bank. Melody is survived by her brothers; Joe (Ella Louise) Drury and Monte Drury, nephew; Casey Logan Drury, aunt; Patty Rhea McCray, and numerous cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, on Wednesday, June 23, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



