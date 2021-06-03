OVERPECK, John Edward



63, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away Saturday, May 29th, 2021, after battling leukemia and heart disease.



He is survived by his daughter, Erin Overpeck, grandson Jackson Vance, brothers Don and Jim Overpeck and nephew Christopher Overpeck.



John is preceded in death by his parents Harold and



Dorothy, as well as brothers George and Walter Overpeck.



John was born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 30th 1957. He graduated from Middletown High School and then served in the United States Air Force.



He proudly served as a police officer for the Butler County Sheriff's Department as well as Fairfield Township P.D.



John's deep love for the mountains and the outdoors led him to Colorado Springs in 2007.



He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, brother and friend.



A memorial service for friends and family will be held in Ohio at a later date.

