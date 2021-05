OVERMAN, Terry A.



63, of Harrison Township, passed away May 22, 2021. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM, Wednesday at Baker Hazel



Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. A Memorial Mass will be held, 10:30 AM, Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH 45405. See Full obit at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.