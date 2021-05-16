<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">OVERLA, Diana L. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully at home May 11, 2021, while under the <br/><br/>loving care of her mother and Hospice. She was born October 4, 1955, in Dayton, OH, to Fay (Favro) Overla and the late <br/><br/>Robert H. Overla. Survived by mother Fay L. Overla of Dayton; brothers: Robert (Christy) Overla of Columbus and Doug Overla of Topeka, KS. She is also survived by niece, Sarah (Nate) Giacomini; nephews: Shane (Missy) Overla, Samuel <br/><br/>(Lucia) Overla, and Solomon Overla; 6 grandnephews; and 1 grandniece of Columbus; many extended family members in Connecticut; and many wonderful life-long friends from high school, her card club, and former co-workers. Diana was a dog lover, and she raised 2 bulldogs: TC and Brutus, whom she now joins in Heaven. Diana graduated from Patterson Co-op High School, where she received her dental assistant training. Her dental career began with Pediatric Dentists: Drs. Gillig and Erickson, then went to work for Orthodontist Dr. Richard Smith. She later transitioned to work with C & H Shipping. She also obtained an Associates Degree in interior design from Sinclair College. Diana had such a love for life. She exhibited this through how she lived with a positive attitude and spent her time. She loved her friends as though they were her <br/><br/>family. Diana loved to travel and experience new things. She was a huge Ohio State Buckeye, and Dayton Flyers fan, <br/><br/>constantly donning Buckeye clothing. Diana was loved by her family and many friends, who all demonstrated their support and love throughout her lifetime, and especially while she battled ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease, which ultimately took her life. Diana's family thanks all of her friends for their love, companionship, and unfailing support. We do not know what we would have done without such support. We know that <br/><br/>Diana's life was richly blessed by all of you. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Diana's memory to the ALSFoundation.org, or P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. A <br/><br/>Celebration of Life Service for Diana is being planned for a later date. To leave a message of condolence to Diana's <br/><br/>family, or to share a special memory, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.newcomerdayton.com</u></font></p><br/>