OVERHOLTS, Eric "Ric"



Age 75, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 10, 1946, the son of James and Dorothy (Stevenson) Overholts. On November 9, 1968, in St. Peter Church he married Judy Atchley. Ric was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.



Survivors include his wife Judy; two children, Laurie (Kelly) Hinkle and Jay (Ronita Marple) Overholts; three grandchildren, Lindsey, Carrie, and Nick Solazzo.



Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:00am, Wednesday in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5270 Hamilton Mason Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45011. Visitation will be from 9:30am-11:00am, Wednesday, in the church. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online register book available at



