Overholser, Mary

Overholser (Bowen), Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Overholser, 70, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her loving husband Wayne by her side on November 8, 2024. She was born January 20,1954, in Huntington, West Virginia the daughter of Alta Bowen. Mary was a member of the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. She enjoyed reading and watching television. Mary had been employed in the Deli Department at Meijer's for 13 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years; Wayne Lee Overholser, siblings; Connie, Becky, Yvonne and Steve and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother; Paul Bowen. Funeral services will be held at 2:000PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Buril will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



