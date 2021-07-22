OVERHOLSER,



Ernest Elmer



Age 90, passed on to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 20, 2021. He was the first born to Elmer and Clarice (Schindler) Overholser on June 4, 1931, and lived his life in Clark County. He was raised on a farm and as a young boy, learned the value of a strong work ethic.He established Overholser Builders in 1963 and built many new homes in Clark and Greene counties for over 35 years. He treated people fairly and took advantage of no one. Ernie became a Gideon in 1963 and faithfully distributed Bibles locally and made several trips to Haiti to hand out Bibles to Haitians in the Creole



language. Ernie was a member of Southgate Baptist Church and served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and building project leader. He was a generous man with the wealth God blessed him with. He was a member of the Old Timers Club and quite a John Deere fan. Most importantly, Ernie loved the Lord. He came to know the Lord at the age of 12. He was



never afraid to share his love for Jesus with others. He is



survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Thelma Irene (Fisher) Overholser; children: Gayle (Brian) Borton, Jenny (Ron) Wood and Mark (Tammi) Overholser; grandchildren: Marcus (Rebekah) Borton, Adam (Holly) Overholser, Erik (Kristen) Wood, Meredith (Avery) Docena and Sarah (Adam) Burns; and ten great-grandchildren: Gavin, Quinn and Wren Overholser, Edward, Theodore and Clara Borton, Liam and Levi Burns, Braxton Wood and Mia Docena; brothers: Al, John and Gene. He was preceded in death by his dear grandson, Kyle Borton, his sister, Vera Ellen, and brother, George. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Southgate Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Obed's House Ministries, in care of Southgate Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Umerani for his wonderful attention to Ernie's medical care over the years. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



