OVERHOLSER, Donald "Murdock"



It is with great sadness that the family of Donald "Murdock" Overholser announces his passing on June 30th, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born to Harry and Marlene Overholser on January 17, 1956.



He is survived by his three children, Amber, Sarah, and Jeremy along with grandchildren Rayden, Ava, and Elnora, his brother Daniel (Traci) Overholser, sisters Marline (Rick) Moffatt, and Margie (Todd) Lehmkuhl, nephews Daniel, Richard and Taylor, and nieces Marleita, Ashley, and Chelsea.



He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Don was close to his brother Dan, and best friends since the fourth grade. They worked, laughed, and shared life's ups and downs daily. Don drove a semi-truck until his retirement in 2019.



His laugh and crazy ways will be truly missed. Loved by many.

