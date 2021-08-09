springfield-news-sun logo
OVERHOLSER, Barry

OVERHOLSER, Barry Lee

Age 72, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Englewood. He was born January 10, 1947, in Dayton, to Ray and Jean Overholser. He was a 1965 graduate of Colonel White High School. Later he attended The University of Dayton where he earned his BA in Criminology. He served on the Dayton Police Department for 30 years as a Cadet, Sergeant, and finally retiring as a Lieutenant. Barry had an uncanny ability to make people laugh and enjoyed playing golf and flying his airplane. He is survived by his son, Jamie Lanier; two grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Claiborne; his nieces, Beth Demas and Ellen Claiborne. He was laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio.

