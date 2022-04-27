OTWAY, Frank Hamilton



Frank H. Otway, married to the love of his life, Isabel



"Tommie" Otway for 80 years, formerly of Springfield, born 3/1/1923, passed peacefully at home in Orange City, FL, on 4/21/2022, at 99 years old. He joins in Heaven his 5 children, Dale, Gary, Christine, Lyris and Robert, his 3 grandchildren, Glenn, Elaine, Nicole and



a great-grandchild, Tori. He leaves behind daughter-in-law, Leigh, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grands, 2 great-greats and his love of Basketball.



US Marine Corp 1943-1946, Coached Marine's 8th Services basketball team - Won Armed Forces Olympics, losing only one game! Rider Univ. Graduate 1951. Retired from Schaefer's Wholesale Bakery as President and CEO.



Proudly served his community as a member of Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce; Junior Achievement; Ohio



Chamber of Commerce; Ohio Bakers Association; Tri-State Bakers Club; Rotary Club of Springfield; American Society of Bakery Engineers; American Bakers Association; VP Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America; Oakland Presbyterian Church-Board of Trustees; Springfield Symphony-Board of Trustees; United Way; Director-Banc Ohio/ First National Bank; Director-Sweet Manufacturing Co; St. Johns Nursing Home - Board of Trustees; Chairman Clark County Republican Party; Member - Northminster Presbyterian Church



Services will be held Friday 4/29/2022, at 11:00am at Orange City United Methodist Church, 396 E. University Ave., Orange City, FL 32763.

