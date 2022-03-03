OTOSKI, Katherine L.



Age 73, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2022, after a brave 15-month battle with brain cancer. Kathy was born on April 9, 1948, in Spokane, Washington, to the late Joseph P. and Agnes Brown. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Phillip Brown and sisters



Rebecca Brown and Jennifer Brown. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Otoski; her children Jim (Angela) Otoski, Jason (Jennifer) Otoski, Krista (Eric) Froehlich and Kerry (Fred) Kaiser; grandchildren Alyssa Otoski, Brianna, Allison, Conner and Brayden Otoski, Kyle Rodriguez, and



Lauren and Emma Kaiser. She is also survived by her sisters Paulette and Vicki and brothers Randy, Joe Jr. and Greg, as well as many other close family and friends.



She worked for Carroll High School and Heider Cleaners, retiring in 2007. Kathy's greatest love was her family. She married Tom in 1968 and thanks to the USAF, two of her children were born in Spokane, one in Guam and one in Texas. She was a wonderful wife, mother and "Grammy" to her beloved grandchildren. Her proudest moments were watching her kids and grandkids graduate from high school and college, seeing them get married, and cheering them on at their various events. She loved traveling, visiting family, card games, baking her famous banana bread and buckeyes and socializing with her many friends. She was a very special person, loved by all and she will be greatly missed. In Lieu of Flowers, please



contribute to Hospice of Dayton or the Juvenile Diabetes



Research Foundation in Kathy's name.



The family will receive friends Monday, 03/07/2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 AM on Tuesday, 03/08/2022, at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Dayton, Ohio 45431. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Otoski family.

