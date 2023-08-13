Oster, Gerald Ray "Jerry"



Gerald (Jerry) Ray Oster passed away peacefully on August 8th. Jerry was born on January 9th, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, he was 87. Jerry was born to John and Susan Oster in Dayton, Ohio, a 1954 Stivers High School Graduate and enjoyed many sports in his high school days and for most of his life, you could always find him on the golf course until his eyesight did not allow him to play any longer. He married Susan Monhollen on August 5th, 1961, and they moved to the new booming town of Springboro to start their lives together. He worked at The Printing Service Company for over 40 years, starting his career in the Printing Industry at the young age of 19 sweeping floors and worked his way up to Press Foreman until his retirement in 1991. He loved his wife in 59 years of marriage until her passing in 2020. He was a tough and loving father that taught by example and shared his wonderful work ethic and accountability with his children.



Jerry is survived by his sons, Michael (Sandra) and Patrick (Jennifer), 5 Grandchildren, Ashley Hudson (Dustin), Yolanda Fisher, Heather Oster, Carleen Stacy, and John Oster. Jerry also enjoyed 3 Great-grandsons, Gabrial, Nathanial and Troy. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Susan, Brothers, John and Richard, Sister, Doris and Daughter, Kimberly.



There will be no Memorial Service, Jerry and Susan supported Hospice and all the wonderful work they provide and would ask for donations to their organization in lieu of flowers.



