OSTER, Edward G. "Ed"



Age 78, died peacefully at Peppi's House (Hospice of Tucson, AZ) on Nov. 2, 2021, with his loving wife and sister by his side after a long, courageous battle with congestive heart failure and kidney disease.



Ed was born on Nov. 26, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to George and Mercedes (Kleimeier) Oster. He graduated from Chaminade H.S. He served his country in both the Army and Air Force. He worked for Loose Nursery, Builder's Square and Ace Hardware before retiring.



He enjoyed flying RC model airplanes, traveling, going to the Dayton Air Show and watching NASCAR. He was thrilled to receive a ride in an official NASCAR in 2018.



He was preceded in death by his first wife Jenny, his second wife Bernetta, and his parents.



He is survived by his wife Linda of AZ; 2 sons: Chris (Lisa) of TX, and Brad (Veronica) of KY; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his sister Maryann of CA; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.



Ed chose not to have a memorial service and is being cremated.

