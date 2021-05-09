OSBURN, Harold A. and Shirley J. (Hudgins)



Ages 88 and 85, of Beavercreek, both passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.



Hal and Shirley are survived by their son, Ron Osburn, of Stryker, Ohio; daughter, Michele Reisenwitz, and her fiance Ken Tallman, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren Faith Osburn, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Evelyn and wife Ella Reisenwitz, of Greenbelt, Maryland, and Cathy Reisenwitz, of San Francisco, California. Family will receive friends, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral service, 1:00 PM, Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Woodland Mausoleum Chapel with



Pastor Don Payne officiating. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

