OSBORNE, Etta Mae



91, was born in Sidney, Ohio, on March 25, 1929, and passed away as a resident of Baton Rouge, on March 8, 2021. Etta worked an assembly line



at Navistar in Springfield, OH, for many years and was a



member of Cornerstone Church of God in Denham Springs. She loved sewing and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters,



Linda Overman Kadair of Geismar, LA; Donna Mae Smith of Springfield, OH; son, James N. Overman of Denham Springs, LA; step-daughter, Janet Sue Hotiko of Greenville, TX; and 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Etta is preceded in death by her mother, Claudia A. Adams; father, Thomas Dickie Matlock; brother, James C. Matlock of Springfield, OH; sisters, Mildred K. Greene (Matlock) and Betty L. Peters (Matlock); husband, Wayne D. Osborne of Springfield, OH; and step-daughter, Linda Carol Osborne of Springfield, OH.

