X

OSBORNE, Etta

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

OSBORNE, Etta Mae

91, was born in Sidney, Ohio, on March 25, 1929, and passed away as a resident of Baton Rouge, on March 8, 2021. Etta worked an assembly line

at Navistar in Springfield, OH, for many years and was a

member of Cornerstone Church of God in Denham Springs. She loved sewing and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters,

Linda Overman Kadair of Geismar, LA; Donna Mae Smith of Springfield, OH; son, James N. Overman of Denham Springs, LA; step-daughter, Janet Sue Hotiko of Greenville, TX; and 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Etta is preceded in death by her mother, Claudia A. Adams; father, Thomas Dickie Matlock; brother, James C. Matlock of Springfield, OH; sisters, Mildred K. Greene (Matlock) and Betty L. Peters (Matlock); husband, Wayne D. Osborne of Springfield, OH; and step-daughter, Linda Carol Osborne of Springfield, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.