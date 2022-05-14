ORTMAN, Pauline A.



87, of Farmersville, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born January 30, 1935, in Dayton, to the late Omer S. and Dorothy J. (Puterbaugh) Mills. Pauline is survived by her husband of 13 years, Kenneth Ortman; sons, Randy (Tammy) Rehmert and Jeffrey (Chris) Rehmert; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, William E. (Jean) Mills; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Not only did she have a great love for her family, she had a soft place in her heart for cats and dogs. Pauline was an avid gardener and hard worker, often working two or three jobs at a time. The family will



receive friends Monday, May 16 from 12-2PM at PREBLE



MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with Pastor Dustin Vorhis officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in



Pauline's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to Farmersville Veterinary Clinic. www.RLCFC.com.

