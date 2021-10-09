ORTIZ, Christopher Michael Anthony



Age 41, of Dayton, left this life on October 3, 2021, and is now walking and talking in Heaven. Chris was born on July 25, 1980, to Loveisha Ortiz. He was a wonderful son and brother. He was often stubborn, but he was very loving and supportive of his mother and siblings. He was a very devoted father, and his favorite way to spend his free time was with his children. He enjoyed laughing, whether watching funny movies, TV shows or telling his "dad jokes". Chris was preceded in death by his brothers: Colin and Alton; and his grandparents. He will be remembered by his loving mother, Loveisha Ortiz; sister, Chasity (Sam) Stidhem; his children: Kristopher Ortiz, Victoria Foster, Austin Ortiz, Sumus Ortiz, and Rayna Ortiz; grandchild: Kai Christopher Michael Ortiz; aunt, Valentina (Doug) Hardin; nephew: Tony Mack; nieces: Kyliegh Stidhem and Aleala



Geiger; and many other loving family and friends. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Chris at 2:30 pm on



Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Dry Bones Biker Church, 6166 Apache St, Huber Heights, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Chris's memory to Hospice of



Dayton, St. Jude, or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements through Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.

