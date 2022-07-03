ORR, Mabel



Of Springfield, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born the daughter of George L. and Carrie M. (Bettis) Miller on December 3, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth Orr; brother Otis Miller; sisters and brother-in-law Bertha (Roy) Willmeth, Alice Miller; grandson Stephen Orr; brother-in-law Don Daves; brother-in-law Marvin Huff; and special friend Eva and Stewart Brougher. Mabel is survived by her beloved children Kirk (Marilyn) Orr of Tennessee, Deborah (Bob) Duvall of Virginia, Keith (Carolyn) Orr of Xenia, and Kevin (Annie) Orr of Tennessee; siblings Edith Daves of Springfield, and Dick (Donna) Miller of Springfield; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and was known and loved in her community as Ms. Mabel. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends and family may call on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11 AM -12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. Main St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



