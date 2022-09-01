OPPY, James

OPPY, Sr.,



James Lawrence



James Lawrence Oppy, Sr., 73, of Springfield, passed away August 29, 2022, in his home. He was born July 15, 1949, in Hillsboro, Ohio. James had worked at Buckeye Woods for 10 years and Yamada North America for 15 years. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marilyn (Biddle) Oppy; six children, Jane (Brian) Watkins, James (Crystal) Oppy, Jr., Nicole (Rick) Smith, Melissa Oppy, Timothy (Patty) Oppy, and Jamie (Dave) Watkins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Denver and Terry Oppy; three half-brothers, Russell, Bo, and Johnny Osborne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Denver James "DJ" Oppy; father, Denver Francis Oppy; mother, Betty Irene (Edingfield) Osborne; and siblings, Jasper, Julie, and Patty. Private services will be held for Mr. Oppy's family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

