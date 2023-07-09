Ondercin, Carol



Age 81, of Dayton, OH passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. She was born on March 15, 1942 to the late John and Rosina (Vogt) Colligan in Rochester, PA. Carol had a busy, productive, and loving life. She became a registered nurse after high school. After son, Doug, was old enough, she attained bachelor's and master's degrees in the medical field. Her nursing experience included head nurse at Magee Women's Hospital premature babies' unit, hospital and company nurse in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, and Ohio. She completed her career and retired in 2015 as supervisor of employee health at Miami Valley Hospital. Her family life included caring for her mother, older disabled sister, raising Doug, and getting married to Bob in 1968. She has been a loving wife for 55 years. Carol was highly active in church life at Memorial United Presbyterian Church in Xenia, Ohio. She organized, prepared, and served luncheons with her good friends at the church. Many of those attending were able to supplement their diets as a result. She was a meticulous homeowner and was actively involved in the design and supplemental enrichment of its interior and exterior aspects. Carol loved to travel. She and family visited continental US, Canada, the Caribeanne, Puerto Rico, Germany, Switzerland, Aruba, Colombia, Chile, Panama, The Holy Land, Turkey, England, Italy, and Spain. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosina (Vogt) Colligan and one sister, Ethel Colligan. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; son, Doug (Christina) Ondercin and three step daughters and their families. A visitation will be held from 5:00PM  7:00PM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 West Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia, OH 45385. A fellowship reception will be held immediately following the memorial service at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.routsong.com



