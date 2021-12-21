OLSON, Marnee Jo



69 years old, of Winter Haven, FL, died 12/15/2021.



Preceded in death by her parents: Donald Jorden Olson and Charlene Ruth (Peterson) Olson of Brooklyn Park, MN; 4 dogs and 3 cats.



Survived by her husband, R. Scott Rathje of Winter Haven, FL; brothers Bruce Olson of Blue Springs, MO, and Brad



Olson of Richfield, MN; sons Justin B. Hanson of West Carrollton, OH and Kristopher J.



Hanson of Jamaica Plain, MA; 2 dogs and 4 cats at the time of her death.



Graduated from Osseo High School in Osseo, MN, in 1970; Wright State University with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work. She worked professionally as a proud Social Worker in Dayton, OH, until her retirement. Marnee was a compassionate and caring friend for her coworkers and clients. Marnee was a dedicated and passionate advocate and foster parent for dogs and cats which led to her co-founding Paw Patrol in Kettering, OH, an organization committed to providing fenced enclosures so that the affected dogs were no longer chained. A loving and caring individual described by most she had contact with in her life as "the sweetest person."



Cremation to be conducted at Gilley's Family Cremation in Winter Haven, FL with a memorial to be conducted at an as yet undesignated location and time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society, SPCA, sicsa.org, or



www.Luv4K9s.org.

