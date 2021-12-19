OLSON, Lawrence Everett "Larry"



Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and daughter at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after a brief illness. Larry was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 24, 1949, to Leda Jean and Anton L. Olson. He graduated from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School in 1967 and graduated from Central Michigan University, where he met his wife of 49 years. Larry had a successful 35 year career working for Flexsteel Industries as a highly respected Manufacturer's Representative. He was an avid golfer, a passionate Michigan Wolverines fan, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Larry was full of life and a man of his word. Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father and survived by his wife Karlene; daughter, Alissa (Eric Bush); and grandchildren, Ashlynn and Mason. Private family services will be held. Donations in his honor may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties (5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005). For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit



www.routsong.com